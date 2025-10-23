Alia Sacks Lobi Stars FC Board, Management

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has approved the dissolution of the Board and Management of the state-owned Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the decision is aimed at repositioning the club for greater efficiency, accountability, and improved performance in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and other competitions.

The governor directed all members of the dissolved management team to hand over all official documents, assets, and responsibilities to the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity without delay.

Governor Alia expressed appreciation to the outgoing board and management for their service to the club and the state, assuring that a new management structure would soon be unveiled to drive the next phase of Lobi Stars’ growth and competitiveness.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development as a vital tool for youth engagement, talent discovery, and social cohesion in Benue State.