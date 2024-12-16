Alia Repositioning LG Service Commission Hijacked By Stakeholders — Ivever

Share

Chairman of the the Benue State Local Government Civil Service Commission (LGCSC), James Ivever, has said Governor Hyacinth Alia is turning around the commission which in the last administration was hijacked by stakeholders.

Ivever, who disclosed this to journalists at Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, commended the governor for restoring the Commission’s mandate to its original form.

Ivever said the primary functions of the Commission were in the past hijacked by stakeholders, but expressed happiness that the commission has been repositioned under the present administration.

He stated that the core mandate of the Commission covers employment, training and appointment of principal functionalities of local government such as DGSAs, Treasurers and Heads of Departments.

Ivever said the Commission’s mandate which also includes ensuring the autonomy of local governments had been one of the campaign promises of Governor Alia, which was quickly delivered when he took over as governor of the state.

This, he noted has now brought about more development at the grassroots level and enhanced effective service delivery in the commission.

