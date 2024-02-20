Alia Redeems Promise Of NYSC Corps Members’ Allowances Payment

…As 2024 Batch A stream 1 takes oath of allegiance

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has redeemed his earlier approval for the commencement of payment of state allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in Benue State, Yahuza Isa Adamu.

The statement said the corps members, serving across the state have started receiving alerts from their respective banks.

It stated that the representative of the governor who is the Commissioner of Youth and Sports and Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Terkimbi Ikyange disclosed the development while addressing the 2024 Batch A stream 1 corps members deployed to the state on the official opening/swearing-in ceremony held at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

The governor urged the corps members to count it a great privilege to be part of the NYSC scheme. He also advised them to use the opportunity provided on the platform of camping to interact freely with all their colleagues by shunning all forms of ethnicity and religious bigotry and in the process establish lasting relationships.

According to Rev. Alia, the NYSC scheme is a veritable platform for showcasing talents, creativity, intellect and ingenuity in contributing to nation-building.

The governor urged the corps members to serve the nation with a sense of unreserved loyalty and dedication.

He further reiterated the state government’s commitment to their security and welfare as his priority; stressing that they should feel free as, according to him, adequate measures have been put in place for their safety anywhere within the Benue valley.

He equally promised that the poor state of the camp road caused by erosion would be a thing of the past as efforts have been put in place to commence work.

He appreciated the leadership style of the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, his Staff and all the collaborating agencies in the camp for their tireless efforts, dedication and bravery.

He said: “I thank you all for your tutelage to these young Nigerians and Leaders of Tomorrow and urge you never to rest on your oars.”

Ashumate while welcoming the governor to the camp, appreciated him for his magnanimity and support towards the NYSC scheme, adding that corps members serving in Benue State are happy with the pronouncements of the monthly allowance of N15,000 and N100,000 to Corps Doctors as well as feeding augmentation.

Highlights of the event were the administration of the oath of Allegiance on the Corps Members by the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese represented by Hon.Justice Theresa Igoche.