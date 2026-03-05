Alia Receives COAS, Commends Military Collaboration To End Insecurity In Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State commended the Nigerian Army and the Federal Government for their continued support towards ending the growing insecurity situation in the state.

The governor gave the commendation when he received the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on a courtesy visit at the government house in Makurdi.

He appreciated the Nigerian Army and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their commitment to national security, particularly in Benue, stressing that the close collaboration between his administration and the military has helped to significantly reduce insecurity across the state.

He maintained that when his administration came on board on May 29, 2023, “about 17 out of 23 local government areas were under siege by insecurity, but sustained efforts have reduced the number of high-risk areas to three, with relative peace now being experienced even in those locations”.

The governor also highlighted recent engagements with his Taraba State counterpart, Governor Agbu Kefas, aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration to tackle insecurity along their shared boundaries.

He recalled that following a previous security crisis in the state, the Federal Government responded swiftly to his appeal by deploying three battalions to contain the situation.

Governor Alia urged communities to support security agencies with credible intelligence, stressing that uniformed personnel should be seen as partners in safeguarding lives and property.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the families of fallen soldiers and emphasized that lasting peace would enable Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their ancestral homes.

The Governor assured General Shaibu of the state’s maximum cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to restore peace and security in Benue State.

He said his administration will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that the military can effectively discharge their duties and protect the people.

Governor Alia described the visit of the COAS as a “homecoming”, noting that Lieutenant General Shaibu was returning to a state that contributed to his early upbringing.

The COAS who was accompanied by senior military officers including the Sector Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), appreciated Governor Alia for his warm reception and assured him of the Nigerian Army’s continued support in addressing security concerns in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Lt. General Shaibu said his visit to the state was “both official and personal”, describing it as “a return to a place that shaped his childhood education”.

He explained that the trip included operational visits to the headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, the 401 Special Brigade, and other formations to assess operational readiness and address challenges faced by troops.

The Army Chief disclosed that an additional battalion had already been deployed to Kwande Local Government Area to strengthen ongoing security operations.

He added that beyond kinetic operations, the Army is also pursuing non-kinetic strategies by engaging traditional leaders such as the Tor Tiv to improve community cooperation and intelligence gathering.

The Army Chief further revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment and training of over 28,000 troops within a year to strengthen the nation’s security architecture, and noted that the Nigerian Army is also expanding its aviation assets to improve response time, including plans to provide helicopters for OPWS, and assured the state government of the military’s continued commitment to restoring lasting peace in the state.