Alia Reaffirms Judicial Independence At Swearing-In Of High Court Judge

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to judicial independence, integrity, and accountability, declaring that under his leadership, the judiciary has regained its rightful dignity and autonomy.

Governor Alia stated this during the swearing-in of Mrs Franca Yuwa, Esq, as a Judge of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi

He described the occasion as a defining moment for the state, emphasising that Justice Yuwa’s elevation was earned on merit, not through patronage or favouritism.

The governor congratulated her on the well-deserved appointment and assured the judiciary of his administration’s continued support in building a strong, independent, and credible justice system in the state.

Tracing her professional journey from Magistrate Grade II, through Chief Magistrate, to Registrar of the High Court, Governor Alia noted that her rise reflected years of disciplined service, professional growth and proven integrity.

He stated that the appointment sends a strong message to young lawyers and judicial officers, particularly women, that excellence and diligence are recognised and rewarded within the judicial system.

The Governor emphasised that his administration has drawn a clear line between the executive and judicial arms of government, stressing that courts would neither be intimidated nor used as instruments of political convenience.

He revealed that more judges have been appointed to the High Bench under his administration than during any comparable period in recent history, explaining that the move aims to reduce case congestion, accelerate justice delivery, and restore public confidence in the courts.

Governor Alia also highlighted his government’s improvements in conditions of service, investments in court infrastructure, and consistent respect for judicial autonomy.

Charging the newly sworn-in judge to uphold the highest standards of judicial conduct, he warned against undue influence, pressure, and inducement, reminding her that judicial authority carries immense responsibility over rights, freedoms, reputations, and lives.

He further cautioned that while the judiciary enjoys independence, it is not exempt from accountability, noting that independence must not translate into impunity.

“The people are tired of delayed justice and judgments that offend conscience,” he said, adding that citizens desire courts that are firm, fair, accessible, and guided by truth and equity”.