Alia Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Security Agencies

Share

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr.Hyacinth Alia, on Thursday assured that his administration will fully support security agencies to effectively carry out their duty of protecting lives and property across the state.

Governor Alia made the pledge during a courtesy visit from a delegation of the Zone 8 Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), led by the Zonal Commander, Assistant Comptroller General Solomon Iyamu.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, the Governor emphasized that ensuring the security and welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of any government.

He praised the NSCDC’s role in maintaining security, particularly in safeguarding critical infrastructure and national assets such as mining sites, pipelines, and power cables.

Governor Alia assured the delegation of Benue’s readiness to cooperate in addressing the ongoing challenges of organized crime and asymmetric warfare currently affecting the state.

He also urged the NSCDC to conduct thorough screening of personnel engaged by private security firms to prevent the recruitment of individuals who could worsen security issues within communities.

Earlier, Assistant Comptroller General Iyamu explained that his visit aimed to update the Governor and the people of Benue about his presence in the state and to outline the core responsibilities of the NSCDC.

These include the protection of critical national assets, disaster management, emergency response, and monitoring private security companies, among others.

He appealed for the state government’s support to empower NSCDC personnel in tackling the security challenges facing Benue State.

Share