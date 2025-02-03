Alia Reaffirms Commitment To Benue’s Devt As State Marks 49 Years

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to good governance and progress of the state as it celebrates its 49th anniversary.

He also asserted his administration’s financial discipline, stressing that the state under his watch has not borrowed in nearly two years and that he remains committed to running the state without relying on loans.

The Governor who spoke at the Thanksgiving Mass organized by his mother, Mama Martina Alia as a way of bringing his appointees before God in prayer, highlighted his leadership approach, emphasizing his mission to make governance more transparent and accessible to the people.

He commended his mother for the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring that his appointees remain spiritually grounded in their service to the state.

He expressed confidence that this act of faith would help them align with his vision of revitalizing the state across all sectors; and implored his appointees to prioritize the state’s interests above personal gains.

Governor Alia emphasized the need for hard work, commitment, and loyalty to Benue, stating that public service should be driven by dedication to the people.

In a homily, Reverend Fr. Targesa Akpagher, likened the Governor to a beacon of hope, drawing parallels between his leadership and Jesus Christ, who came as the light of the world.

Share

Please follow and like us: