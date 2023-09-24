Alia Reacts As Tribunal Affirm Him As Benue Governor

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has reacted to the verdict of the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed his victory at the March 18 election.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the state capital, on Saturday affirmed the election of Governor Alia and dismissed the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Titus Uba.

The Chairman of the three-man panel of justices, Justice Ibrahim Karaye, in his judgement, held that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to entertain the petition as the matters raised before the tribunal were pre-election issues as captured in section 285 of the Electoral Act.

Reacting to the tribunal judgment in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, Governor Alia described the verdict as a “victory for democracy and the rule of law.”

The governor, however, dedicated the victory to the good people of Benue state.

He added that the court has indicated, once again that it is the last hope of the common man and that no might is powerful enough to thwart the supreme will of the people and claim power through the back door.

With the tribunal verdict, Alia promised to continue to work for the people of Benue State and called on opposition members to join hands with him in moving the state forward.