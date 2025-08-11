Alia Rallies Stakeholders For Stronger Multi-Sectoral Coordination

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s firm commitment to strengthening multi-sectoral coordination as a core strategy to improve service delivery, optimise resources, and ensure that all interventions meet the real needs of the people.

The commitment was showcased during a high-level meeting of the state multi-sector coordination platform, convened by the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD) at the BICD conference room, Government House, Makurdi, under the theme: “Strengthening the Benue State Multi-Sector Coordination Platform for Sustainable Impact”.

Speaking, Governor Alia, who spoke via the Chief of Staff (CoS) Barr. Moses Atagher, who also declared the meeting open, noted that his vision is to institutionalise government-led coordination as the standard for all partnerships in the state.

He commended the BICD, led by Dr. Aondoaseer Leonard-Angelo Viashima, for its central role in aligning multi-sectoral interventions with the state’s priorities and fostering meaningful engagement between government and partners.

The governor assured all stakeholders of his administration’s continued political leadership over the coordination process, its dedication to state ownership of partnerships, and its resolve to create an enabling environment for multi-sectoral action that delivers lasting benefits to communities across the state.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)

represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Media in the Cabinet Office, Mr. James Azande, emphasised the Governor’s directive for Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and partners to work within the state-led coordination platform to achieve unity of purpose, avoid duplication, and ensure measurable results.

The meeting brought together a line-up of participants, including the Country Director of the Nigerian INGO Forum, Ms. Carmilla Higgins, and her delegation; heads of UN Agencies and offices active in Benue State, such as WHO, IOM, UNFPA, UNHCR, and UNDP; the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Chenge; the Director General of the Benue State Commission for Peace and Reconciliation, Mrs. Josephine Habba; the Director General of the Benue State SDGs Office, Chief John Akuse; the Director General of the Benue State Economic and Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol; the Director General of the Benue State Social Investment Project, Chief Mrs. Erdoo Iyo; and Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Education, Health, Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Power and Renewable Energy, Works, Housing and Urban Development, Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, and Agriculture and Food Security.

The one-day programme featured detailed updates from the BICD Technical Team on ongoing coordination efforts, partner registration compliance, and sector cluster designations, followed by a presentation from the Nigerian INGO Forum on gap mapping and opportunities for improved collaboration.

A major highlight was the roundtable session, where MDAs and UN agencies presented their mid-year achievements, sharing updates on projects funded through grants, donations, and development programmes.

These ranged from infrastructure upgrades, healthcare delivery, and educational initiatives to agriculture support, peace-building actions, and renewable energy deployment.

Each presentation was followed by constructive reviews and feedback aimed at improving the impact, reach, and sustainability of interventions for the benefit of the people of Benue.

The interactive Q&A session generated practical ideas for overcoming coordination challenges and reinforced the shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering measurable results.

In his closing remarks, Director General of BICD, Dr. Aondoaseer Leonard-Angelo Viashima, expressed appreciation to all partners for their continued support and collaboration