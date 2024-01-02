Alia Promises Better Welfare For Benue Citizens

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has promised to prioritize better welfare for the people of the state as well as improved health care, education, agriculture, road infrastructure, safety and security of people in 2024.

The Governor gave the assurance in Makurdi on Tuesday, saying that the reward of civil servants for their hard work and dedication would be improved.

He stated that the construction of roads across the state would also be heightened to enhance accessibility and boost economic activities where farmers can easily convey their produce to the designated markets.

“I assure you, dear citizens, that our commitment to your welfare remains unwavering as we enter into this new year. The welfare of our workers serving and retired remains a top priority. We recognize that a happy workforce is the backbone of a thriving society, and we are committed to ensuring that your hard work is rewarded.

“Furthermore, I wish to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the advancement of our infrastructural development. We shall not relent in our efforts to construct and upgrade roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure across the state, thereby enhancing ease of movement and fostering economic growth. Together, we shall build a solid foundation upon which future generations can flourish”.

“The safety and security of every citizen of Benue state remains of utmost importance to us. We are steadfast in our determination to enhance the security apparatuses across the state, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious coexistence for all.

“We shall continue to work hand in hand with relevant security agencies, deploying resources and strategies to safeguard our communities protect lives and property and get our IDPs back to their ancestral farmlands and homes. ”

“Moreover, we recognize the need for robust reforms in state and local government services. We are resolute in implementing measures that will ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public service delivery. Through these reforms, we seek to build a government that is responsive to the needs of our people, and one that fosters an environment conducive to sustainable growth and development”.

Governor Alia explained that his administration was determined to enhance security apparatuses and reassured that more efforts would be made for Internally Displaced Persons to return to their homes.

While acknowledging the unalloyed support of the people to his administration, the governor said as a responsive government their needs would be considered.

“As we embark on this new journey, I implore every citizen of Benue state to continue to exhibit the highest level of lawfulness and adherence to our statutes. Let us embrace the spirit of unity, tolerance, and respect for one another, irrespective of our diversities. Together, we can create a society where justice, peace, and progress thrive”.

He expressed utmost optimism for the incredible possibilities that the year 2024 holds for all of us.

“Let us embrace this new year with renewed hope, determination, and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead. I believe in the unwavering spirit of resilience that characterizes the people of Benue state a spirit that will propel us to greater heights.”

“May the year 2024 be a year of achievement, progress, and fulfilment for each and every one of us. May it bring us all closer to our dreams and aspirations. On behalf of the entire administration, I wish you all God’s blessing and a prosperous New Year, and I pray God to bless our dear state of Benue”, he said.