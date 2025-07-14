Alia Presents Benue’s Position For Review Of 1999 Constitution

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has presented the state’s position on the review of 1999 constitution as amended during a public hearing on the review of the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Represented by the state’s Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order of Benue State, Chief Fidelis Mnyim, the governor reiterated his strong endorsement of establishment of State Police to curb the worsening insecurity situation ravaging the North Central and other states of the Federation.

The governor who highlighted the massive killings in Yelewata community where over 200 local unarmed farmers were tragically massacred by herdsmen, explained that the creation of state police, would effectively help in tackling the security challenges confronting the state.

He maintained that such an initiative would significantly enhance the enforcement of the Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law, empowering local authorities to respond decisively to community security concerns.

He pointed out the inherent limitations placed on state governors, who serve as chief security officers but often lack the necessary authority to engage security agencies swiftly and ensure the safety of their jurisdictions.

While stressing the urgent need for electoral reforms to fortify Nigeria’s democracy, he noted that many issues surrounding pre-election and post-election disputes arise from the existing constitutional framework, which complicates the fair administration of justice in electoral petitions”.

Moreover, the governor showcased Benue’s abundant mineral wealth, saying “the whole country is rich with about 44 mineral resources and Benue State has all the 44 with 36 in high commercial quantities.

He emphasized that Benue is proactively seeking legislative measures to enhance its economy and promote sustainable development.

He reaffirmed Benue’s strong position at the stakeholders’ public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

He conveyed an unwavering commitment to supporting legislative initiatives that advance true federalism while firmly opposing any measures that threaten it.