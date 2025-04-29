Alia Pledges To Improve Welfare, Security Of Corps Members

Share

Amid concerns of security, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and security of corps members deployed to the state for their national service.

The governor stated this while speaking at the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Corps members, held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Commissioner of Youth, Sports Development and Creativity, Terkimbi Ikyange, Alia urged the corpers to demonstrate loyalty and dedication in their service to the country.

He reminded them of the importance of NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and encouraged them to take full advantage of the training to equip themselves for future self-reliance.

The governor also assured them of the comprehensive safety measures put in place by his administration to ensure their security and wellbeing.

