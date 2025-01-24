Alia Pledges Full Support For Lobi Star9

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the club’s success and assured the players of unwavering support.

The governor stated this when he paid a surprise visit to the club during their training camp at the McCarthy Stadium in Makurdi.

He was accompanied by the chairman of the club, Dr. Philip Nongu and some top dignitaries. Addressing the team, the governor said, “I have come to see your faces.

This administration means well. When the season started, the road was rough, but now you have people who can take you to the promised land”.

He promised to speed up action towards the club’s return to their home ground, adding, “This is just the first phase of Lobi Stars. I assure you that going forward, you will have a new narrative. You will rise to greater heights.”

Technical Adviser of the club, Daniel Amokachi, expressed gratitude for the governor’s visit, pledging the team’s maximum cooperation.

