Alia Pledges Continued Support For Families Of Fallen Heroes

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of families of security personnel who lost their lives in active service.

The governor made the pledge during a meeting with widows, children of deceased officers, members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), and top security chiefs at the Government House in Makurdi.

Governor Alia commended the sacrifices of the fallen officers, stressing that 74 security operatives had died in the line of duty between 2024 and 2025, and described their service as the ultimate price for peace, unity, and stability in Benue State and the nation at large.

As part of immediate intervention, the governor announced a cash support of N5 million for each bereaved family. He also directed the Commissioners of Education and Humanitarian Affairs to collaborate with POWA and security agencies in designing long-term welfare and educational packages for the affected families.

The Governor instructed service chiefs to submit a comprehensive list of security personnel currently injured while serving the state, assuring that the government will take full responsibility for their medical bills.

He acknowledged the contributions of the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, and other service chiefs toward peace efforts in Benue, and urged citizens to support security agencies. The governor cautioned against negative social media campaigns, stressing that uniformed personnel are partners in peace and must be accorded due respect.

The Director General of Benue State Homeland Security, Commodore Jacob Gbwamwuan (Rtd.), described the governor’s intervention as historic, noting that no administration in the state had ever extended such direct support to bereaved families of security operatives.

Speaking on behalf of security agencies, Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, lauded Governor Alia’s initiative, stating that it would boost the morale of officers in the ongoing fight against crime.

Also speaking, Mrs. Ujunwa Emenari, wife of the Commissioner of Police and Chairperson of POWA, expressed gratitude to the governor on behalf of widows and dependents of the fallen heroes, noting that the support would provide relief and restore hope to grieving families.

The event concluded with assurances from both the government and security agencies that the sacrifices of the fallen officers will forever be remembered and honored.