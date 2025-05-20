Alia, Ortom Pay Glowing Tributes To Akaagerger

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom, on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the late former Military Administrator of Benue and Katsina States, Senator Joseph Iorshagher Akaagerger, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 69.

In their separate condolence messages, both leaders described the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain as a patriotic Nigerian who served Benue State and the nation with dedication and honour.

Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, noted that the late Senator represented Benue North-East Senatorial District (Zone A) with distinction and equally made his mark in politics, business, community service, and philanthropy.

He expressed sadness over the loss, emphasizing that Benue State will greatly miss his wise counsel and contributions as an elder statesman and prominent member of the APC Elders Forum, whose efforts were geared toward the growth and development of the state.

Former Governor Ortom, in his tribute, commiserated with the bereaved family, particularly the widow, Chief Mrs. Joyce Akaagerger, and their first son, Ngutor.

He described Senator Akaagerger as a gallant patriot who served Nigeria meritoriously in the military, culminating in his appointment as Military Administrator of Katsina State.

“Senator Akaagerger’s commitment to nation-building and his sterling leadership qualities will continue to inspire us. His legacy of selfless service and peace for a better Nigeria will forever be remembered,” Ortom stated.

He further recalled the late senator’s efforts in attracting development to Benue State during his tenure in the National Assembly, noting that he was a peace-loving man who touched many lives positively.

Ortom prayed for the repose of the soul of the late “Ambe U Konshisha” and for God to grant the family strength to bear the painful loss.

Both leaders also prayed for God’s consolation upon the immediate family, associates, and the people of Benue State and Nigeria at large, urging all to take solace in the enduring legacies the late Senator left behind

Share