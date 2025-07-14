Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom have mourned the passage of former President, Mohammadu Buhari and ex-House of Representatives member for Gwer, Gwer-West federal constituency, Simon Aondoana Adaga.

Both Governor Alia and Chief Ortom described Buhari as one who was resolute and committed to national development above earthly possessions; as well as a great loss to Nigeria.

Governor Alia, in his condolence message to the family of the former President via his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, noted that Buhari, “during his remarkable service, spanning both his tenure as a military leader between January 1984 and August 1985, and his time as a democratically elected President between 2015-2023, left indelible marks on the nation’s history, insisting that the former President served Nigeria with unwavering courage and conviction, consistently prioritizing the nation’s interests and the well-being of its people.”

Alia said the country will miss the statesman, a patriot, and a leader who committed his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

He prayed to God to condole his immediate family and the entire nation over the loss, and to also grant the former President eternal rest.

Governor Alia also described the demise of the parliamentarian and elder statesman (Aondona), who died same day with Buhari as a great pillar of his people, who contributed greatly to the development of his immediate constituency and the state at large.

The governor urged people of the state and particularly, his Gwer/Gwer West intermediate area, to take solace in the fact that the Late Prince Aondoana lived a life of fulfillment, characterized by service, compassion, and purpose.

Chief Ortom on his part, said the former President “occupied a chapter in Nigeria’s political history, owing to his service to the nation, first as a military Head of State from 1984 to 1985, and later as an elected President between 2015 and 2023”.

He noted, in his message by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase that President Buhari led Nigeria at a difficult time but contributed his quota to the country.

He sent heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family and prayed that God Almighty grants the former President eternal rest.