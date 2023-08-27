Alia, Ortom Condemn Assassination Of Justice Igbetar

Benue State Governor, Rev. Hyacinth Alia and his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom have condemned the assassination of the former President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

The State Police Command had confirmed that late Justice Igbetar was found dead in a pool of her blood inside her kitchen.

The Command said that the deceased had deep cuts at her back, adding that one person, Aondohemba Joseph has been arrested in connection with the murder and some exhibits also recovered from the suspect.

Governor Alia expressed worry in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, why a citizen who has contributed her quota to the development of the society, who was not only a minister in the temple of justice but also fought hard in various capacities to ensure that the rights and liberties of all, especially vulnerable members of the society are respected and upheld will be murdered in cold blood.

The Governor, who said the murder remains a shock to him, directed security agencies to swing into action and endure the perpetrators of the heinous act are apprehended and brought to book.

Alia stated that Justice Igbetar’s murder is indeed a great loss to her family, the judicial system, the state, and humanity at large.

Correspondingly, the immediate past governor, Samuel Ortom on his part said he is deeply saddened by the murder of Justice Igbetar.

He described the assassination of Justice Igbetar as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, stressing that those behind the act have killed a mother of the state who made huge sacrifices and contributions to its development.

He said in a statement by his media aide Mr Terver Akase that it was disheartening for a woman who spent her prime serving the state and retired to private life to be murdered in cold blood.

Chief Ortom expressed the hope that security agencies will apprehend the assassins, to face the law.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Justice Igbetar and consoled her entire family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of excellence in service to God and humanity.