Alia: Nigeria Loses N2.3bn Annually To Outbound Medical Tourism

…Gemade, Tor Tiv, lauded Alia for prioritising healthcare delivery services

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has said that Nigeria loses about N2.3 billion annually to outbound medical tourism due to inadequate infrastructure and underfunding.

This is just as the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Barnabas Gemade, have commended the governor for prioritising healthcare delivery services in the state.

Governor Alia, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the two-day Second International Health Investment Summit and Scientific Exhibition held at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi, noted that BSUTH was “almost moribund” before the coming in of the present administration.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Serumun Aber assured that his administration was determined to reverse the trend.

He described the summit’s theme, “Exploring Medical Tourism Potentials at Benue State University Teaching Hospital: Prospects and Challenges”, as timely and visionary, reflecting his administration’s commitment to turning challenges into opportunities.

He recalled that the maiden edition of the summit in July 2024 led to the establishment of an endowment fund for a cancer centre, noting that the Senator Remi Tinubu Ultra-Modern Cancer Centre, estimated at ₦14 billion, is now under construction.

According to him, the 2025 budget significantly increased healthcare expenditure, while BSUTH has been empowered to employ over 500 professionals to strengthen healthcare delivery and reduce unemployment.

The governor added that his administration approved the 2023 salary structure for BSUTH staff, cleared death benefits for deceased workers, and awarded a 230,000-litre per-day water project. Other interventions include total renovation of the Radiology Department, procurement of 64/50 sound machines, and the release of N13 billion for advanced medical equipment to position the hospital as a leading referral centre.

He reiterated his call for the summit to become an annual event to sustain dialogue and innovation in the state’s health sector.

Chairman of the occasion, Senator Barnabas Gemade, commended Governor Alia for prioritising healthcare, saying BSUTH was “almost moribund” before he came into office.

The Board Chairman and former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Orkurga Malu, thanked the governor for providing quality equipment that now attracts patients from across the country and urged Benue people to take ownership of healthcare development in the state.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Ogwuche, said under Governor Alia’s leadership, healthcare in the state has moved beyond service delivery to becoming an economic asset for the people, stressing that the state’s investment has made it a true hub for medical tourism.

The Tor Tiv, in his speech titled “When Capacity and Passion Meet Opportunity”, also commended the governor for prioritising health care service delivery to people of the state, and commended him for appointing Dr Stephen Hwande as the CMD of the hospital.

He noted that with the equipment now available at BSUTH, only a few hospitals in Nigeria could compare with it in diagnostic capacity.

“Once diagnosis is wrong, whatever else is being done is wrong. But here, we now have the capacity to diagnose diseases correctly”, the paramount ruler stated.

He cautioned against “small politics” that could undermine the progress achieved, urging Benue people to protect their state’s growing healthcare reputation.

The Tor Tiv, who called for greater patronage of BSUTH, the Professor of Biochemistry, expressed confidence that what is currently being seen at the hospital is only the beginning of greater transformation, and further charged the CMD to ensure prompt and compassionate services to patients, while staff should protect the hospital’s facilities as their own.

The CMD, Dr Hwande, told journalists that the summit was organised to review progress since the maiden edition and bridge gaps in medical practice, research, and infrastructure.

He said BSUTH had upgraded its diagnostic and therapeutic facilities to meet international standards and now provides a platform for medical experts and investors to exchange innovative ideas.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Prof. Michael Agbir, who announced the launch of a N2 billion appeal fund for the acquisition of advanced equipment and expansion of the therapeutic centre for children with special needs, commended the Alia administration and Dr. Hwande for improving the hospital’s facilities and engaging more healthcare professionals.