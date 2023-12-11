Alia needs no spokesperson in the Vlla, says Jime

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has not recruited anyone to speak on his behalf in Aso Rock Villa, the immediate past Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime has said. Jime stated this yesterday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, was reacting to allegations by the state’s party zonal chairmen in a statement, that he was among members of a five-man committee recruited by Alia to misrepresent the Benue APC in Aso Rock Villa, and the National Secretariat.

Jime, however, said those making the allegation were ignorant of the way democracy operated at the executive level. According to him, a sitting governor always has direct contact with the president because he is the chief security officer, as well as the party leader in the state, and so does not need anybody to speak for him before the president or the national secretariat of his party.

“The tragedy of our democratic experiment so far, is that most of us see politics as a meal ticket. Whenever an elected official chooses the path to real development, you will have the stomach infrastructure politicians attempting the distraction strategy.”

He therefore, appealed to Benue people, especially the stakeholders, to support the governor to deliver on his campaigns promises, instead of creating unnecessary distractions.

“Benue is in dire need of a development agenda and the governor appears to be focused on this. All men and women of goodwill must join in this all important endeavour,” Jime charged.

NAN reports that the APC Zonal chairmen had also in the statement accused Alia of neglecting the party in his decisions, an accusation the governor had strongly denied.