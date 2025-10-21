Alia Mourns Demise Of Abba Moro’s Son, Grandson

Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has condoled with the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, over the death of his son, Victor Moro, and his grandson, Abba Moro Jr.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula.

Extending his condolences to the family, Governor Alia described the tragic deaths of the lawmaker’s son and grandson within 24 hours of each other as painful and devastating.

"The governor urged Senator Moro, his family, the people of Benue South Senatorial District, and the entire state to accept what had happened as the will of God, who gives and takes away life. "‎The governor also prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest," the statement read. Victor, who had recently completed his studies in Turkey, returned to Nigeria to begin his National Youth Service Corps programme. However, he died in a fatal motor accident along the Mararaba axis in Nasarawa state, just 24 hours after the burial of his father's grandson.