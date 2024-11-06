Alia Mourns COAS, Lagbaja

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, expressed deep sadness over the passing of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja who passed away at the age of 56 in a Lagos hospital.

The governor, in a message of condolence to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, via his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, described the late Chief of Army Staff “as someone who played key roles in ensuring internal security in the country.

He said the late Lagbaja especially, developed a keen interest in the security situation in Benue State and had worked assiduously with his administration to ensure that peace returned in the state tate.

He prayed to God to give his immediate family, the Nigerian Armed Forces and the whole country, the fortitude to bear this great loss.

Governor Alia equally asked God to grant him, eternal rest.

