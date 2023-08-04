Alia Meets Shettima On Food, Security

Benue State Governor, Father Hyacinth Alia, yesterday met with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to discuss food and basic security in his state. Briefing journalists on his mission to the Vice President, Alia said: “I came to the Villa just to pay homage to the Vice President.

He’s been very supportive of Benue. “He has a very good passion for the state. He is someone whose leaning is in agriculture as well. “Remember, Benue is the food basket of the nation.

So, we need everyone with the thinking and with the actions that can help us to move from grace to grace in terms of food and food security and basic state security.” On expectations from the new leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said: “For the unity of the party; unity of the nation; primarily, that and then to continue the hard work that was also done in the past.