Alia Launches Benue Zeva Premium Beer To Drive Industrial Growth

…Commends BIPC management over feat

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has unveiled the Zeva Premium Lager Beer, a product of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).

The initiative is a significant leap in the state’s efforts to industrialize and stimulate economic development.

Performing the ceremony at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square in Makurdi, Governor Alia described the project as a transformative step in harnessing the state’s vast agricultural resources, adding that the Food Basket Brewery, which produces Zeva Premium Lager is designed to create a sustainable value chain, converting local crops such as cassava, sorghum, millet and maize into high-value products, while creating jobs, empowering farmers and strengthening the economy.

The governor highlighted the broader economic impact, including increased GDP, enhanced government revenue, and a stable market for farmers’ produce, while also benefiting industries like packaging, distribution and retail.

Governor Alia also commended other BIPC initiatives such as BIPC bread, water production and a motorcycle hire-purchase scheme, saying that the projects align with his administration’s commitment to diversifying the economy, reviving moribund industries, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

The Managing Director/CEO of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, in a remark, described Zeva Premium Lager as a testament to resilience and innovation.

He highlighted its immediate economic benefits to include: thousands of new jobs and also supporting local farmers by guaranteeing a market for essential crops.

Dr Asemakaha explained that while challenges in reviving the Benue Brewery persist, the state government and BIPC have proactively established the Food Basket Brewery, which is expected to become fully operational next year.

He said, “but in the interim, a contract brewing model exists to ensure the immediate availability of Zeva Premium Lager Beer”.

The BIPC boss emphasized that “the venture extends beyond the brewery itself, stimulating key sectors such as transportation, retail, and hospitality as a broader mission to rejuvenate the state’s industrial sector and position it as a hub for economic growth”.

“The launch of Zeva Premium Lager Beer is anticipated to energize Benue’s economy, offering new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and young people, while laying the foundation for a robust industrial base”, he noted.

