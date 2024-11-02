Alia Launches Benue Multi-Sectoral Assessment Report To Tackle Humanitarian Needs

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Saturday unveiled the state’s Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) Report to address the urgent humanitarian needs across the state.

The event was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode featured contributions from a diverse coalition of partners including Save the Children, Plan International and various local and international stakeholders.

Speaking, Dr Ode said “The MSNA represents a pivotal step in the state’s humanitarian strategy, providing a comprehensive roadmap to tackle critical issues such as food security, healthcare, water and sanitation, education, and protection services.

“This report is not just a document; it is a strategic framework that will guide our immediate and long-term humanitarian interventions.

“Today marks a new era in Benue State’s commitment to addressing the complex challenges faced by our communities.

“This report exemplifies our collaborative spirit, bringing together government, civil society and international partners in a unified effort to build resilience and foster sustainable change. Together, we envisage a Benue where every citizen has access to essential resources and opportunities for a better life”.

Dr Ode also acknowledged the resilience and commitment of the Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD) for their crucial role in facilitating partnerships that led to the successful event.

He urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to leverage the insights provided by the MSNA to inform their programming and collaborate toward shared goals.

“Today is a decisive moment,” affirmed Deputy Governor Ode.

“It is an invitation to all our partners, both local and international, to join us in building a resilient Benue. Together, we will create a state where every citizen’s basic needs are met, and opportunities for progress and prosperity flourish”.

Coordinated by the Benue State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management under the leadership of Hon. Aondowase Kunde, the MSNA aims to enhance coordination among stakeholders to address both current and emerging challenges.

Hon. Kunde expressed gratitude to partners such as Save the Children and Plan International, referring to the report as a “living document” that will evolve with the state’s dynamic humanitarian landscape.

“The MSNA aligns seamlessly with our forthcoming Durable Solutions Strategy”.

Hon. Kunde said “The strategy will address displacement issues and enhance resilience throughout the state. Today’s launch, along with the Project 10 million campaign for preventive healthcare screenings, underscores our Ministry’s commitment to partnerships that prioritize the well-being and health of every Benue citizen”.

The Project 10 Million campaign, introduced during the event, offers free blood sugar and blood pressure screenings to participants and is spearheaded by Dr. Ortese Yanmar, Hon. Commissioner of the Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services.

The health initiative highlights the state’s proactive approach to closing healthcare gaps in vulnerable communities, reaffirming the government’s dedication to preventive healthcare and improving health outcomes for all.

Benson Madubuko, MEAL Coordinator for Save the Children, emphasized the need across Benue State: 63% of households face food insecurity, while nearly 40% have experienced displacement due to communal conflicts and recurrent floods.

The report recommends enhancing food distribution, improving water and sanitation services, increasing access to education, and bolstering health services for displaced and affected communities. Additionally, it outlines strategies for supporting vulnerable populations through coordinated, multi-agency responses.

The event was attended by members of the Civil Society Organization (CSO) group in Benue State, representatives from UNHCR, Plan International, and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

