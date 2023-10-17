Alia Lauds VSF For Completion Of N100m Naka Water Works Project, Pledges Support

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday lauded the Victims Support Fund (VSF) for the completion of the Naka Water Works Projects, in the Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state, which will address issues of water scarcity and eliminate endemics in the LG and the state in general.

Governor Alia stated this when a delegation from the NGO, led by the Special Adviser, Programmes and Operations, Barr. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji paid him a courtesy visit at the government house in Makurdi.

The governor also commended the team for its doggedness in carrying out their projects in spite of the challenging security situation confronting the state.

“The over N100 million Naka Water Works Projects and other projects embarked on in the state are worth commendation and I thank the team for the resilience and I pledge my administration’s full support to these Projects. “, he said.

Earlier in a remark, the Special Adviser, Programmes and Operations, Barr. (Mrs.) Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji stated that the (VSF) which was founded by the former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), is involved in other humanitarian interventions in other parts of the state like Kwande and Oju local governments, respectively.

She said the Naka Water Works Projects, which gulped the sum of over N100 million, is projected to be completed in four weeks’ time, even as it has undergone a comprehensive rehabilitation process.

“We made available a security facility, also built accommodation for workers on site and made provision for Solar Powered Water Works which provides 100, 000 cubic litres of water per day though 50 fetching points.

She said they were in the governor’s office to brief him on their activities as there was a change in government.

She explained that the foundation had designed programmes that would respond to the needs of the people from 2023-2025 in 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the state for now,.

She noted that “the intervention covered seven strategic areas of food distribution, health and medical care, psycho-socio support and mental living, safety and shelter, water, hygiene and to provide support for primary healthcare centres”.

According to her, “The VSF was established in 2014 to cater for victims of terrorism in Nigeria, with the operational base in the state for 2 years. It is to complement the Federal Government’s efforts in taking care of victims of terrorism.

“Terrorism has spread to the North Central that is why we are intervening. We have had many interventions in the state. It is the first of it kind of comprehensive humanitarian programme in Nigeria”, she added.

The Special Adviser disclosed that for Humanitarian and Health Services, LGAs including, Guma, Logo, Gwer West, Konshisha, Ado and Oju, Obi and Kwande, have benefitted from the intervention which has eventually touched the majority of the IDPs in the state.

“We have various interventions from different sectors cut across the state, some are in Medicals, Health, Agric input, Rehabilitation of Health Care Facilities, amongst others”.