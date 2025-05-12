Alia Laments Upsurge In Brutal Armed Herders Attacks

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has lamented the upsurge in the brutal armed herdsmen terrorists attacks in parts of the State describing it as a troubling challenge that requires unity.

The governor who spoke in Vandeikya, his home Local Government Area while presenting a mid-term report to his people, called for a strong unity among sons and daughters of the State to end the lingering security challenges.

He said the insecurity situation confronting the State requires unity of purpose and decisive actions in tackling it.

The governor called on people of the State to forget their political differences and unite in the fight against the monstrosity that has befallen their State, stressing that their collective strength can be a saving grace from the external attacks on their communities.

“I am appealing that everybody should help to be the eyes of our security not only on the borders, but also in our various communities.

“We have other problems within ourselves, those who do not want our families and the entire Benue to be at peace the in-fightings between one clan and another, one district and another, but we all have to stop this.

“I am calling on the entire Benue people, the Tiv, the Idoma, the Igede, the Etulo, and other tribes in Benue State to come together and be a strong force against those external invaders”.

Governor Alia expressed profound gratitude to the federal government for deploying additional security personnel to help restore peace and order, and called on the people to give them the assistance they need to succeed.

On his scorecard, the governor said his administration has been exceptional in executing projects that will impact positively on the lives of Benue people.

He itemized his achievements in the areas of education, health, ICT, agriculture, infrastructure, security, transportation, and human capital development, assuring the people that his second year anniversary as governor will mark the beginning of another phase of transformative change in the state.

He acknowledged that there were distractions from certain quarters but such distractions will not deter him from delivering on good governance.

Chairman of the occasion and House of Representatives Member for Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency, Solomon Wombo, thanked the people for the love they have for their son and called on them to do more.

