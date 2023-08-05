Alia: I’ve No Running Battles With Akume

…Says ‘hawks’, ‘hyenas’ waiting for him to unfreeze Benue accounts

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Saturday bruised aside widespread reports that he has running battles with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Dr George Akume.

Besides, the governor denied imposing the incumbent Speaker of the 10th House of Assembly on members and people of the state.

Governor Alia who gave the clarifications during his maiden interaction with journalists at the government house said those wishing that he has an animosity with the SGF are enemies who do not mean well for the growth and development of the state.

He lamented over the manner people create false perceptions to brew crisis just to cash on it, labelling them as ‘saboteurs’.

He disclosed that plans were in the pipeline by his administration to organize a grand reception for the SGF in the state.

“I don’t have any crisis with the SGF, he is my leader he is the APC party leader in the state and I respect him”.

On continuous closure of the state accounts, the governor maintained that he took the right decision to freeze the accounts on the day of his inauguration, adding that those agitating that the accounts be unfrozen are making the biggest mistake as he is not thinking of anything like that for now.

“Even now as I speak to you, there are still hyenas and hawks waiting for anything to drop in the accounts of the state and they will take them out because landmines have been set and I think we have done perfectly well.

“It is not yet time for unfreezing to be done, I am still looking at each of the parastatals, ministries and agencies and if you take a peep at what is there, you will be shocked and you will ask me to close the account until the end of the year to open the account.

“While the freeze is still on, any government parastatal that is in need bring it to the appropriate part and it is treated”.

“On the composition of the state executive council, I fulfilled my constitutional role of 60 days to transmit a letter and list was sent to the House of Assembly. The latest information is that the House is reconvening to screen the list and give it back to us”.