Alia: I’ve No Hand In Any Plot To Remove Benue Speaker

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, said he has no hand in the failed plot to impeach the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh.

Governor Alia, in a reaction to the plot via his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said he “Is not aware of, and has no involvement whatsoever in, any purported attempt to remove the Speaker or in any activities currently taking place in the Benue State House of Assembly”.

He said he holds the legislature in the highest esteem and maintained unwavering respect for the rule of law as well as the principle of separation of powers among the three arms of government, adding that he has consistently responded to communications and resolutions transmitted to him by the House.

The governor said the commitment was demonstrated a few days ago when he upheld and implemented critical resolutions of the Assembly conveyed to his office.

He noted that he has continued to enjoy a cordial and productive working relationship with the Dajoh-led Assembly and remained committed to supporting it in the discharge of its legislative duties for the overall development of the State.