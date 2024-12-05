Alia Inaugurates Four BIPC Factories In Benue

Share

…Says projects will generate huge direct, indirect employment, increase IGR

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday commissioned four factories built by Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) -led by its Managing Director, Dr Raymond Asemakaha.

The projects include the BIPC Polythene and Nylon Factory, the BIPC Nails Limited, and the expansion of the BIPC Bread and Water Factories all situated in Makurdi, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Governor Alia described the event as a testimony to the enduring commitment to the economic transformation of the state.

The governor, represented by the Hon. Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industries, Manasseh Alumo Orpin, said the projects represent more than mere industrial expansion, stressing that they symbolize hope, progress, and the determination of his administration to uplift the lives of the good people of the state.

“The establishment and expansion of these factories signal our resolve to reduce reliance on imports, foster local production, and conserve valuable resources.

“The BIPC Polythene and Nylon Factory will play a key role in meeting the growing demand for packaging materials, a sector that has traditionally relied heavily on imports. By producing locally, we are not only boosting our own industries but also creating jobs for our people and laying the groundwork for economic self-sufficiency.

“Similarly, the BIPC Nails Ltd will be instrumental in supporting the state’s construction and infrastructure sectors, providing essential materials that will be critical in the ongoing development efforts within the state. This venture will not only create jobs but also contribute significantly to the growth of local industries.

“The expansion of the BIPC Bread and Water Factories is yet another bold step in addressing the dietary and nutritional needs of our people. This expansion will ensure that our food production capacity is enhanced, contributing to our state’s food security while creating jobs for many more youths.

“Collectively, these projects will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, increase internally generated revenue (IGR), and position Benue State as a hub of industrial growth in Nigeria. Our state is poised for greatness, and these ventures mark the beginning of a new chapter in our journey towards economic revolution”.

Governor Alia said, “The commissioning of these factories speaks volumes about the vision his administration holds for the future of the state: a vision of an industrially diverse, resilient, and economically self-sufficient state. It is a vision that places emphasis on the empowerment of the private sector, the attraction of investors, and the maximization of the vast potential of our people and resources”.

He noted his administration remains steadfast in its collective commitment to creating an environment where businesses can thrive, adding that through deliberate policies, the government will continue to pursue initiatives that encourage investment, enhance infrastructure, and foster transparency in governance. This, in turn, will uplift the living standards of our people and ensure sustainable economic growth.

While commending Dr Asemakaha and the entire BIPC team for their dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence, the governor reaffirmed his unalloyed support for the BIPC and vowed to continue to provide all the necessary support to ensure the success of the factories and other ventures that align with the developmental goals of the state.

In his remark, Dr. Asemakaha said the projects are designed to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance the overall quality of life for the people of Benue State.

“These ventures are projected to generate 300 direct jobs and 400 indirect jobs, thereby contributing significantly to the reduction of unemployment in the state.

“We at BIPC are committed to providing innovative and high-quality products that meet the needs of our people while positioning Benue State as a hub for the industrial revolution in Nigeria. These projects demonstrate the potential for collaboration between the government, private sector, and community to achieve shared goals.

“Furthermore, I am delighted to announce that BIPC Premium Lager Beer, the first product of the Food Basket Brewery, a subsidiary of BIPC, will be unveiled on the 22nd of December, 2024.

“This new product is a celebration of the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Benue people. It symbolizes our commitment to delivering excellence while promoting the “Food Basket of the Nation” brand.

“This Christmas, the BIPC Premium Lager Beer will provide a refreshing touch to family gatherings, celebrations, and festivities, embodying the joy and unity that the season brings. We look forward to your enthusiastic support as we introduce this innovative beverage to the market”.

