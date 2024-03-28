Alia Inaugurates BSIEC Officials, Tasks Them On Free Credible LG Polls

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has inaugurated members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) with a charge to conduct free, fair and credible polls that will reflect the wish of the people of the state.

The governor gave the charge while inaugurating the Chairman and members of the Commission at the government house in Makurdi.

He urged them to immediately commence the processes for the conduct of the local government council elections, assuring them of the government’s commitment to upholding the independence of the commission.

“I entrust upon you the responsibility of ensuring the consolidation of democracy at this vital level by conducting elections that are free, fair, and credible, accurately reflecting the will and aspirations of the people of Benue State. Our people deserve nothing less than a system where their voices are heard through their votes.

“I want to assure you of the government’s commitment to upholding the independence of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission. You can count on the full support of the government in the discharge of your duties,” the governor assured.

While thanking the Electoral Commission members for accepting to serve the state in that capacity, Governor Alia implored them to consider the crucial role they are going to play in laying the foundation for democracy in the state, especially as the Local Government Councils and council wards serve as the primary interface between the government and the people.

He called the people of the state to join hands with the SIEC in order to ensure the success of democratic processes in the state.

The Chairman of BSIEC, Dr John Chen, in response, said they understood the duties of their offices and the yearnings of the people of the state.

He said they will not disappoint the people of the State, insisting that they have a very clear vision of what is expected of them.

Those inaugurated were Dr John Chen – Chairman, Terhemen Shom, Theodore Iordye, Aikighe Deva, Isaac Edache, Gloria Clement and Peter Ogagbolo.