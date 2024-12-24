Alia Inaugurates Benue Zeva Premium Beer To Drive Industrial Growth

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has unveiled the Zeva Premium Lager Beer, a product of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).

The initiative is a significant leap in the state’s efforts to industrialize and stimulate economic development.

Performing the ceremony at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square in Makurdi, Governor Alia described the project as a transformative step in harnessing the state’s vast agricultural resources.

He added that the Food Basket Brewery, which produces Zeva Premium Lager is designed to create a sustainable value chain, converting local crops such as cassava, sorghum, millet and maize into high-value products, while creating jobs, empowering farmers and strengthening the economy.

The governor highlighted the broader economic impact, including increased GDP, enhanced government revenue, and a stable market for farmers’ produce, while also benefiting industries like packaging, distribution and retail.

Alia also commended other BIPC initiatives such as BIPC bread, water production and motorcycle hire-purchase scheme, saying that the projects align with his administration’s commitment to diversifying the economy, reviving moribund industries, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

