New Telegraph

December 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alia Inaugurates Benue…

Alia Inaugurates Benue Zeva Premium Beer To Drive Industrial Growth

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has unveiled the Zeva Premium Lager Beer, a product of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).

The initiative is a significant leap in the state’s efforts to industrialize and stimulate economic development.

Performing the ceremony at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square in Makurdi, Governor Alia described the project as a transformative step in harnessing the state’s vast agricultural resources.

He added that the Food Basket Brewery, which produces Zeva Premium Lager is designed to create a sustainable value chain, converting local crops such as cassava, sorghum, millet and maize into high-value products, while creating jobs, empowering farmers and strengthening the economy.

The governor highlighted the broader economic impact, including increased GDP, enhanced government revenue, and a stable market for farmers’ produce, while also benefiting industries like packaging, distribution and retail.

Alia also commended other BIPC initiatives such as BIPC bread, water production and motorcycle hire-purchase scheme, saying that the projects align with his administration’s commitment to diversifying the economy, reviving moribund industries, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Japan To Issue Cease-And-Desist Order For Google Over Antitrust Violation
Read Next

Repair Collapsed Alau Dam Or Maiduguri Will Flood Again, Zulum Begs FG
Share
Copy Link
×