Alia Inaugurates 41-Member C’ttee For SGF Akume’s Home Coming Ceremony

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has inaugurated a 41-member committee to plan the home-coming, interdenominational church service as well as a grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Performing the ceremony at the government house in Makurdi, Governor Alia advised members of the committee to show commitment and seriousness to it.

He described the SGF as the most senior ranking member of APC, who has made his people proud hence the propensity to give him special recognition and honour.

The Governor added that the homecoming of the SGF is not only a Benue State event but the entire North Central geopolitical zone.

He, therefore, prayed to God to grant members of the committee, selected across six states in the North Central and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the wisdom and enablement to execute their assignment efficiently.

Chairman of the committee, Arc. Sunny Echono, thanked APC North Central and the government of Benue State for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity.

Echono promised that they would commit their time and work diligently with a view to making the event a huge success.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the APC, Mr Austin Agada, paid glowing tribute to Senator Akume for his political exploits and accomplishments and emphasized the need for the North Central states to honour him with a grand reception.

Members of the committee include Prof. Joseph Alakali; Hon. Mrs Beckie Orpin; Hon. Mrs Dorothy Mato; Hon. James Ornguga; Senator Emmanuel Udende; Dr Stephen Tsav; Chief Mike Onoja; Chief Mike Aondoakaa (SAN); Mukhtar Shagaya from Kwara state.

Also listed as members are Prince Mathew Kolawole (Kogi); Alhaji Nma Kolo (Niger); Hon. Yakubu Kwanta (Nasarawa); Hon. Jude Dakor (Plateau); Hon. Yakubu Adamu (FCT); Hon. Asema Achado; Hon. Lady Helen Atom; Hon. Godwin Dajoh; Senator Titus Zam; Alhaji Mohammed Hassan; and Hon. Terhemen Shom.

Others are Mr Moses Atagher; Joe Abaagu; Hon. Tony Sende; Terdoo Kenti; Asema Lazarus; Aondoaver Alfred Emberga; Cephas Sado Adom; Moses Okoh; Jacob Obande Ajene; Edire Lina; Christiana Samu as well as Prof. Christopher Obute.

Also, Barr. Vincent Uji; Hon. James Tor; Bishop Pinot Ogbaji; Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi; Mrs Theresa Ikwe; Linda Ene Dirisu; Barr Pius Akutah are members while Comrade Vitalis Hwande is serving as Member/Secretary respectively.