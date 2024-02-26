Alia inaugurates 3 new LG caretaker c’ttee chairmen

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has inaugurated three new local government caretaker committee chairmen for three local government areas of the state with a call on them to justify the confidence reposed in them by being accountable and transparent in the discharge of their responsibilities.

They were sworn in after three former council chairmen were sacked by the state House of Assembly over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of local government Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Those sworn-in include Hon. Verlumun Avar, Gboko LGC; Hon. Victor Iorzaa, Ukum LGC and Hon. Justin Shaku, Katsina Ala LGC.