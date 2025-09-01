Alia Inaugurates 17 Commissioners In Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Monday swore in 17 newly appointed commissioners, charging them to serve with loyalty, accountability, and close ties to their communities.

Speaking at the Government House in Makurdi, Alia dismissed speculation that he plans to replace his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, ahead of the 2027 governorship election. He described the rumour as “baseless” and reaffirmed his confidence in Ode, whom he called a “dependable and tested partner” with the qualities required for effective governance.

The governor urged the new commissioners to put the state’s interest above personal ambition, project his administration in a positive light, and highlight its achievements to the grassroots as the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government prepares for the 2027 elections.

Alia said the commissioners were carefully chosen to strengthen his development agenda, stressing that the administration, now in the second half of its first term, required greater commitment to deliver on its promises.

He described the appointees as individuals with a proven understanding of governance, transparency, and discipline, adding that much was expected from them.

He reminded them of their oath to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and prioritize public interest, emphasizing that his administration is people-centered and focused on policies that directly improve the lives of citizens, rather than patronage politics.

Speaking on behalf of the new commissioners, Dennis Iyaighgba thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their collective commitment to reposition their ministries and deliver tangible results for the people of Benue State.

The commissioners sworn in are: Dr. Ortese Yanmar, Dr. Fredrick Ikyaan, Michael Oglegba, Tiza Isaac Imojime, Alumo Orpin, Ugwu Odoh, Kunde Aondowase, Kwaghgba Amande, Joseph Ter Jir, James Dwem, Dr. Ornguga Yangien, Theresa Odachi Ikwue, Dr. Benjamin Ashaver, Dr. Adamu Margaret Ijaguwa, Dr. Peter Oboh Egbodo, Dennis Iyaighgba, and Dr. Paul Ejeh Ogwuche.