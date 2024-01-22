Alia Identifies Solutions To Challenges Of Financing Higher Education

…Bags Honorary Doctorate award

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has identified public/private partnerships as a potential solution to the challenges of financing higher education in Africa.

Governor Alia made this known while speaking at the 5th congregational ceremony for the conferment of Degrees and award of Diplomas and Certificates to the 2022/2023 graduates of Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology, Magbura, Sierra Leone.

The Governor also received an Honourary Doctorate Degree award from the same university in recognition of his excellent leadership qualities and enormous contributions to education.

He said the challenges of financing higher education in Africa have become daunting, stressing the increasing financial constraints faced by educational institutions and the rising tuition fees that students and their families have to grapple with.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, challenges of financing higher education have become daunting. Educational institutions face increasing financial constraints while students and their families grapple with rising tuition fees”.

Governor Alia said limited public funding coupled with increasing student demands have placed immense pressure on institutions, threatening the quality and accessibility of education.

According to the governor, in a statement by his Principal Special on Media and Content Creation, Mr. Isaac Uzaan, the challenges have emerged as a potential solution to sustain and enhance the quality of higher education in Africa.

Governor Alia further had a stint at the famous St. Joseph of Moriado Formation House, Makeni where he met with some seminarians and the head of the formation house, Novice Master Bruno.

The governor who also participated in the feast day celebration of Michael Tansi Quasi Parish, Goderich Barracks, was treated to a dinner at the house of Most Rev. Dr. Edward Tamba Charles, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

On the entourage of the Governor was the Benue State Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Rev. Fredrick Ikyaan, the Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Prof. Joseph Tor Iorapuu, the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Grace Adagba, Former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia and the Republic of Belarus, Prof. Steve Ugba, the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Protocol and Wardrobe, Hon. Emmanuel Iorbee, and Hon. Mike Chia, amongst others.