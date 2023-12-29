Alia Identifies Instruments For Peace, Unity In Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Friday identified education and religion as necessary instruments for peace and unity in the society.

The Governor made this known at the Cathedral Church of St. John, the Baptist, Gboko during a Mass marking the end of this year’s prayer pilgrimage for peace and unity in the state.

Governor Alia who said education plays a crucial role in shaping the next generation’s worldview and character, emphasized the need for unity, saying together people of the state can address the root causes of conflicts and foster a culture of forgiveness and understanding.

He called on hoodlums hiding in the forest, who are willing to abandon their evil ways and embrace peace to come forth as he is willing to accept them and rehabilitate them to become very useful to the society.

The governor thanked the three Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi, Gboko and Katsina-Ala for sustaining the peace initiative of late Bishop Athanasius Usu, adding that he was attending the event as Governor and expressed hope that permanent peace will reign in Tivland

In his remark, the Tor Tiv His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh professor James Ortese Ayatse appreciated the efforts so far put in place by Governor Hyacinth Alia to restore peace in the state and pledged the continued support of the traditional institution for the actualization of permanent peace in Benue.

Earlier in a homily, the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-ala Diocese, Most Rev Isaac Dugu admonished Benue people to strive to live in peace with one another by embracing dialogue as a means of resolving their differences.

Also in their separate speeches, Prof. Stephen Dugguh of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state who was the guest speaker at the event, and the Chief Iman of Gboko Central Mosque, Yahaya Dangiwa Suleiman all suggested ways through which peace will be entrenched in Tiv.

Highlights of the event were the symbolic release of doves by the Governor of Benue State, the Tor Tiv, the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-ala Diocese, and the chief Iman of Gboko as a mark of peace in Tiv land.