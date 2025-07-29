Alia Harps On Imperative Of Collective Action To Foster Peace

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, yesterday attended the NBA North-Central Security Summit on the theme: Strengthening Security, Rule of Law and Justice Delivery in North-Central Nigeria.

Declaring the summit open in Makurdi, the governor thanked the NBA for the initiative to hold the summit and discuss critical issues of security, rule of law, and justice as they affect the region, and for selecting the state as a destination for the landmark event.

Alia stressed the determination of his administration to building an economy founded on functional education, employment generation, and agricultural development within a secured environment, a resolve which he said informed the steadfast commitment of his government to ensuring that absolute peace returns to Benue.

He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of security agencies and community stakeholders which has led to improved peace in some areas that were hitherto infested with insecurity.