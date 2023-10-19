Alia Frowns At Decayed Infrastructure At Commissioners’ Quarters In Benue

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has frowned at the decayed nature of the residential quarters of Commissioners, and other top government functionaries in the state.

The governor made the gesture during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the quarters after which he spoke with newsmen.

Governor Alia therefore, directed the Commissioner for Works and Housing, to submit a detailed report about the quarters for immediate action.

He also ordered that all illegal occupants of the residents, who were seen occupying the quarters, immediately vacate the apartments or face disciplinary actions.

“I am quite disappointed to see the level of encroachment onto the land, and a number of unknown people occupying the houses. Some of the former Commissioners allotted the houses to them. This is not right. Any government official by virtue of his office, becomes a custodian of the government property.

“Most of these houses are no longer habitable. They have been so highly vandalized and we have the new commissioners on board. So where do we place them? Right at this moment, all those who are occupying the quarters that are never expected to be there, must vacate the places”.

He also expressed surprise that former appointees of Samuel Ortom’s administration are still occupying the quarters, which he noted were either vandalized or dilapidated, with other portions within the premises converted into farmlands with overgrown grasses everywhere.

Governor Alia similarly, proceeded to the decayed infrastructures at the Ministries of Justice, Works and Housing, alongside other government functionaries where he equally lamented gross decay.