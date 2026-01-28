Alia Flags-Off Reconstruction, Dualization Of 55.09km Of Roads Network In Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has flagged off the reconstruction and dualization of 55.09 km of road networks in Gboko and its environs.

The reconstruction of the roads, according to the Ministry of Works, will cost N62.135bn, with a target to be completed in five months.

Performing the ceremony at Lubona Junction, Governor Alia expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with whose support the roads are being constructed and whom he appreciates, will commission what he described as massive road infrastructure in the state within a short time.

He said, “I therefore urge you to keep Mr President in your prayers even as you sustain your support for him as you prepare to elect us together for a second term.

“Just like you believe I need more time to do more great works, I cannot effectively do it without the kind of support and backing I am enjoying from President Tinubu”.

According to him, the Gboko road network will be the second-longest road network in the state, adding that construction is also ongoing on other major roads, including the 57-kilometre road network in the Benue South Senatorial District, including the Awajir-Oju road.

He charged contractors handling the roads to ensure that the projects would be commissioned before campaign activities commenced.

Director of Civil Engineering, Ministry of Works, Engr. Tivfa Wombo highlighted the scope of work to include the reconstruction and dualization of Yandev Roundabout-Lubona Junction; reconstruction and dualization of Captain Dawns Road; reconstruction of NKST Anzua Link Road; reconstruction of Bristow Roundabout-Tor Tiv Palace (Akaahar Adi) Road; reconstruction of J.S. Tarka-Mkar Roundabout (a dual carriageway); reconstruction and dualization of Tor Tiv Roundabout-Lessel Road; and reconstruction of a dual carriageway from Tor Tiv Roundabout (Gondo Aluor) to Mkar and Ameladu Road.

Group Managing Director, Jamud Construction Limited, Jacob Momoh, assured that work would commence immediately, pledging to deliver quality work within the stipulated period.

Commenting. Gboko Local Government Chairman, Torseer Yina, expressed delight and appreciation for the project, describing the facelift of Gboko township as the first of its kind since its existence.

Stakeholders in the local government, including Professor Bem Angwe, commend the Governor for improving the outlook of Gboko, while APC Women Leader, Mrs Helen Agaigbe, praised the governor for proving himself capable.

Professor David Orjime said the people of Gboko are proud of Fr. Alia and appealed for similar attention to the Gboko-Mbatierev Road, while the representative of Ter Gboko, Chief Ahua Ikpah, stated that the traditional council is pleased with the project and will give every support.