Alia Flags Off Fertilizer Sales In Benue At N12,500 Per Bag

…Warns middlemen against diversion of product

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has said he will not accept the diversion of government subsidised fertilizers for personal use by anyone, irrespective of their position in government.

Governor Alia gave the warning in Makurdi during the flag-off of the 2023 fertilizer sales and distribution in the state.

He said the flag-off is his administration’s efforts to cushioning the effects of the harsh economic challenges temporarily being experienced by the people of the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor who described Benue state as one of the richest states in terms of fertile land for agriculture, urged Benue farmers to take advantage of the N12,500 being the subsidized amount for a bag of fertiliser, promising to provide improved agricultural machineries as well as an enabling environment for farmers as never experienced in the state, as the administration progresses.

He said government has purchased 100 trucks of fertilizer for the state, and called on the farmers to exercise patience, saying, going forward, farming seasons will be flagged off in April of every year.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Nats Adzuu, commended the governor for his efforts at ensuring that fertilizer is made available to Benue farmers at a subsidized rate, despite inheriting empty coffers.

He assured the governor of the ministry’s commitment to food security and fair distribution of the product across the state.

In a remark, the chairman, Taskforce committee on governor Alia’s 100 days in office, Dr. Moses Tule, disclosed that the governor has allocated one truck of fertiliser each for all the political parties in the state, insisting that the time for campaigns are over, and as such everyone deserves to enjoy the dividends of democracy, irrespective of their political parties.

Dr. Tule added further that, fertilisers will be sold at the ministry of agriculture and at all the Agric departments across the 23 local government areas in the state.

The governor had purchased 50 bags of the fertiliser for the most vulnerable farmers in the state, to be distributed at the SEMA office.