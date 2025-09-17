Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has launched the 2025 fertiliser distribution programme, pledging sweeping reforms to restore integrity in agricultural input supply and reposition Benue as Nigeria’s agricultural powerhouse.

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi, the governor explained that the late flag-off was a result of investigations into fraudulent practices by some suppliers during the 2024 season, including delivery of substandard products and round-tripping.

He assured genuine contractors that over N5 billion owed to them would be fully settled by the end of October.

Under the 2025 intervention, the government has procured 9,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers (600 truckloads) – including NPK, Urea, and SSP – valued at N16.8 billion. Of this amount, the state is providing an N8.1 billion subsidy, making fertilizers available to farmers at N22,500 per bag.

Governor Alia said the gesture was a demonstration of his administration’s determination to make agriculture the bedrock of wealth creation in the state.

He announced a cashless payment system, with all transactions to be carried out through POS terminals at accredited centres to prevent abuses, adding that cooperatives will be required to submit detailed beneficiary lists, and divisional agricultural officers will no longer handle payments, but instead supervise compliance.

Governor Alia also unveiled a new agricultural calendar to ensure timely distribution of inputs: wet season supplies will henceforth be released between April and June, while dry season distributions will take place between November and January. He stressed that this approach will maximise yields and guarantee year-round farming.

Highlighting Benue’s comparative advantage, Governor Alia pledged continued support for soybean and rice production, aligning with the federal government’s national soybean expansion strategy. He noted that Benue remains Nigeria’s number one soybean producer and must retain its leadership position.

The Governor also announced that from December 2025, no raw oranges will leave Benue State, as the new fruit processing factory will enable value addition and generate jobs. Similar processing initiatives, he said, will follow for other produce.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Benjamin Ashaver, praised Governor Alia’s investment in subsidized farm inputs, describing it as a boost to Benue’s food security. He urged farmers to use the fertilizers and seeds judiciously, avoid black-market sales, and adopt modern practices to maximize yields. He also assured that payments to 2024 suppliers are being processed and will soon be concluded.

At the event, Star Fertilizer and Chemical Companies Ltd CEO, Julius Atorough, assured farmers that adulterated inputs were now a “thing of the past” following the revival of the state-owned fertilizer plant. He promised quality, soil-specific fertilizers for Benue farmers, produced locally to keep money circulating within the state.

Stakeholders, including the House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Hon. Emmanuel Shimawua, and the Ter Lobi, HRH Moses Anagende, commended the government’s reforms, with the traditional ruler also praising recent improvements in rural security.