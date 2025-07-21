Alia Fires Back As Ortom’s Ex-Aide Attacks His Govt

Erstwhile Benue State Commissioner for Education Dennis Ityavyar yesterday accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of not running a responsive, inclusive and transparent government.

The professor, who served in the immediate past Samuel Ortom government, claimed that Alia has not done anything tangible, particularly in the area of security.

He said: “Alia is a good priest but not good in governance.” Ityavyar added: “He does not know what to do. Development has to do with developing the people. A governor should see his people.

“As a governor, your people should see you anytime, anywhere. “Some people do not know that power belongs to the people.”

He questioned why the governor had to make public the federal allocations to the state, as well as the internally generated revenues and the wage bill since the inception of his administration.