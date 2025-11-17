Alia Expresses Benue’s Readiness For Full Agricultural Mechanization

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving full agricultural mechanisation in the state, beginning with the dry-season farming programme scheduled to commence next month.

The Governor gave this assurance on Monday during an inspection visit to the Bureau of Agricultural Development and Mechanization, where he assessed ongoing work at the tractor and equipment assembly plant.

During the visit, Governor Alia inspected 41 newly assembled tractors of various brands and capacities, ranging from 25hp to 95hp, alongside several complementary farm implements, including combine harvesters, different types of threshers, planters/fertiliser applicators, excavators, and yam mounders, among others.

He reiterated his resolve to sustain the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement entered into by the state government with Mass International and Equipment Nigeria Limited (SABASPAC Int’l Ltd.), the tripartite private-sector partner in the initiative.

According to the governor, the partnership is an initiative of the Bureau for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation, led by Ms Benita Shuluwa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Agribusiness Mechanization Centre operates from the premises of the Bureau of Agricultural Development and Mechanization.

Governor Alia noted that the collaboration is already yielding gains, with over 900 youths trained in tractor assembly and modern agricultural best practices.

He also inspected demonstration farms within the facility, showcasing smart seedlings of crops including papaya, cocoa, rice, and oil palm.

The governor directed the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security to ensure that all government-owned agricultural lands are immediately earmarked for the planting and replanting of improved seedlings of oranges, mangoes, and key grains such as guinea corn, wheat, barley, and sorghum.

Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, further encouraged Benue farmers to take advantage of the improved seedlings already available at the Bureau of Agricultural Development and Mechanization, stressing that enhanced inputs are crucial to the state’s agricultural transformation agenda.