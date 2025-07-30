Alia Dissolves Cabinet, Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC). The governor appointed former two term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Moses Atagher as new Chief of Staff.

Atagher replaces Paul Biam. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor said Atagher, a seasoned administrator is also former acting Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, adding that his appointment takes immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th (2025) meeting of the Benue State Executive Council.

He appreciated all the former Commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be called back or reappointed to stay in the party and continue to liaise with the system as they are only paving way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota.

Apart from the Chief of Staff, the Governor announced that the dissolution affects only Commissioners.

Speaking on behalf of the dissolved Commissioners, Bemsen Mnyim, appreciated the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.