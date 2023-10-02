Alia Deploys State Delegation To Ee-Escalate Renewed Skirmishes In Benue Communities

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Monday sent a peace delegation to Bonta and Okpute Communities of Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas of the state to de-escalate a renewed crisis in the areas.

New Telegraph gathered that last Saturday, September 30, 2023, youths from both communities took to the streets in a demonstration against recent incidents in the area.

According to the youth leader in Bonta, Mr Titus Akaakegh, a Bonta woman was on her farm working when youths from Okpute allegedly chased her away claiming she trespassed into their land.

It was also alleged that after Okpute youths rebuilt market stalls at a market destroyed during a recent crisis in the area, Bonta youths went to the market and destroyed the stalls. The act was said to have made the Okpute youths angry resulting in the demonstrations which almost degenerated into a fight.

It was said that the Governor, on hearing the incident quickly sent a peace delegation to the Communities to ensure that the crisis did not escalate.

The delegation led by the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hon. Aondowase Kunde also has other Government officials from the two communities including member Benue state House of Assembly representing Konshisha state constituency, Rt. Hon. Cephas Dyako, member representing Oju 2 State Constituency and Deputy Majority leader, Hon Cyril Ikong, member representing Oju 1 State Constituency and Deputy Minority leader, Hon. Blessed Onah, Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Moses Ogbaji, Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security, Hon. Joseph Har among others.

While members of the delegation took time to address the people of the two communities on the need to support Government efforts towards maintaining peaceful coexistence in their area, Kunde said the Governor had sent them to appeal to the people to sheath their swords and give peace a chance.

“We are here for peace. This is a time we should be rejoicing. We have suffered so much in Benue in the past and God has sent his son, Alia, to put smiles on our faces. So we should not be engaging in another violence.

“As the commissioner of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, I intend to bring relief to the people and not to come and settle the crisis.

“Very soon, I will be returning with palliatives for the people, so I urge you all to stay in peace. No matter the level of provocation, you should choose peace. As work resumes on Tuesday, His Excellency has promised he will find time to come for lasting peace,” he added.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Moses Ogbaji discouraged the youths of both communities from carrying arms against one another, urging them to embrace dialogue and peace.

Ogbaji who called on the youths to engage themselves meaningfully said the Government has subsidized fertilizers for Benue farmers and has also provided inputs and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity and do meaningful things.

“Governor Alia sent us to greet you, that he has not forgotten you and promises to return to say thank you.

“He is not interested in who started the trouble but interested in maintaining peace. So I appeal to you to allow peace to reign. Guns and machetes are no longer solving problems but dialogue.”So if you need more fertilizers for your agricultural activities, come to me, Government will supply to you,” Ogbaji said.

While he reminded the Bonta people of Konshisha that they are the elder brothers, he appealed to them to carry their younger brothers, the Igede people, along.

The member representing Oju 1 State Constituency, Hon. Blessed Onah, told the people that “War has no customer just as there is no alternative to peace. We want peace and peace we will get.”

He urged the people to eschew violence and choose peace at all times saying, “What the mouth cannot give us by way of dialogue, we shouldn’t get it with another instrument.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security Matters, Hon. Joseph Har, who took his time to address both communities on the good intentions of Governor Alia led state government towards the Benue people, disclosed that the road connecting the area would soon be constructed to ease movement of humans, goods, and services.

Har who noted that the Government of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia is a government of peace, said “Iormem (Alia’s middle name) means Let the people rest. So let people rest. My happiness would be full when one day I will escort the governor to flag off the construction of this road for your good.”

While insisting that asking for peace is not a sign of weakness but of strength, Har said the government can deal with any troublemaker but has decided that making a deliberate effort to ensure that peace reigns in the land is the best.

He again appealed to the people to support the government and give peace a chance for the progress and development of their areas and state in general.

Responding on behalf of the Bonta people, Elder Ahula Akpile, thanked the delegation for their prompt response to the issue and pledged support and loyalty to the state government.

He warned the youths to eschew violence and allow the state government to wade into the matter and bring lasting solutions.

Also in his submission, the Community leader of Okpute, Elder Joseph Agbaga, appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia’s led administration for what it has started to ensure peace in the area.

Agbaga said they always would ensure that youths conduct themselves in a manner that ensures that peace is achieved, saying “We know that this Government will be different and we pray to God to give him the grace to bring an end to this crisis.”