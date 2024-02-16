Alia Denies Writing Herdsmen To Invade Benue For Open Grazing

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has bruised aside a purported letter said to have been sent to Fulani herdsmen to return to the state for open grazing.

Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Tersoo Kula who briefed journalists in Makurdi on the matter said the governor never sent such a letter to any group including herdsmen to come to the state.

The governor’s spokesman said that the Anti-Open Grazing and Prohibiting Law of the state is sacrosanct and shall be fully enforced.

He said that the governor “has not, through directives or by himself, sent a letter to any group, including herdsmen, to come into the state to contravene the law in question.

“The government of Benue State is worried that, based on the already exhibited desperation of some retrogressive elements, it is possible they must have equally cooked such a nefarious communication to achieve their unholy ambition”.

He said a full-scale investigation into how the purported letter came about had been launched, stressing that “if anything of the sort is discovered, the perpetrators must be assured, they will have to answer for their sins against the state”.