Alia Denies Expending N40bn On Cars For Lawmakers, Aides, Others

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has bruised aside the allegation that he has expended over N40 billion for the purchase of vehicles for himself, House of Assembly members, commissioners, and other aides.

He described the allegation as “fictitious” and “malicious”.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Kula Tersoo, who briefed journalists in Makurdi said the Governor has been prudent in the management of state funds, stressing that the report “is a figment of the imagination of the author” and described it as a deliberate plot to malign and blackmail the governor.

According to him, “This is the most mischievous news we have heard. The reporter is not in touch with the economic realities of our time. Alia’s administration took off from ground zero he did not meet any functional vehicle as he continued driving the same vehicle he used during his campaigns.

“He did this to minimize cost so as to take care of other pressing issues. Two billion naira is not adequate for the purchase of vehicles for the Governor, Assembly members, commissioners, and Special Advisers.

“There are 32 members of the Assembly including the principal officers who are entitled to two vehicles, 17 commissioners, several Special Advisers, and Principal Special Assistants.

“There are 16 roads ongoing, solar street lights are functional, reconstruction of the State Assembly which has gone beyond 80 percent, procurement of fertilizers subsidized by 50 percent.

“The governor has a pact and a covenant with the people, pensions are paid up to date as well as salaries. You must not blackmail to get attention”.