Alia Declares Free Education In Benue Public Schools

…Launches Brace-Up, Bags Golden Award

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared free education in all government public schools from Basic One to Nine.

The Governor stated this at the maiden edition of the Benue Basic Education Summit at the College of Health Sciences, Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.

Governor Alia said his administration, which has recruited over 9,700 teachers, consistently paid salaries, and implemented the harmonized retirement age for teachers, is determined to ensure that no child of school age is left out of school.

He emphasized that his decision to make Basic One to Nine free was to make provision for the poor and vulnerable in society and prepare a solid foundation for the leaders of tomorrow.

The Governor called on parents, traditional and religious leaders, and other stakeholders to help his administration in enforcing the free and compulsory basic education, saying the future of the state depended on the young ones and it behoved the leaders to prepare them for it.

In addition, he launched the historic project “Building Rights to Access and Compulsory Education for Un-enrolled Pupils (BRACE-UP)”, a sustainable, evidence-based strategy to ensure that every Benue child is enrolled, retained, and empowered through quality basic education.

The Governor said BRACE-UP will mobilize community leaders, parents, and teachers to identify out-of-school children, create flexible learning pathways, and track each learner’s progress from enrollment to completion.

He promised that Benue State, under his watch, will continue to ensure catalytic funding as well as policy regulations that mirror the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act and prioritize compulsory, free basic education for all Benue children.

In a related development, the National leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), led by Comrade Audu Titus Amba, presented to the governor, a Golden Award For Education And Teacher Friendliness.

The recognition, according to the union, validates the collective efforts of the Alia-led administration in revitalizing basic education across Benue State.

The Governor in a response, promised to pay a months arrears to retired teachers and assured them of his determination to work tirelessly towards their welfare, as he maintained, “You have taught me and I won’t cheat you”.