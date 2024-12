Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has declared a twoweek holiday for civil servants in the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Alia made the declaration yesterday in Makurdi in his Christmas message to Benue people.

The governor said the holiday commenced on December 24 and ends on January 6, 2025. He said the essence of the long holiday was to allow workers to enjoy the season with their loved ones.

