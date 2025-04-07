Alia Debunks Rising Debt Profile From N122.5bn To N187.5bn

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has bruised aside claims in some quarters that the debt profile of the state has climbed from N122.5 billion to N187.5 billion from September to December 2024.

The governor described the widely circulated narrative as a fallacy, concocted by bitter exiles who seek to mislead the public and undermine the progress of his administration.

He was reacting weekend, to reports allegedly released by state debt data by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which lucidly indicated that Benue State owed N122.5 billion domestically as of the end of 2024.

According to the DMO’s findings, Governor Alia spent N706 million on honorariums Sitting Allowances during the period, which “marks an increase from the N115.8 billion owed as of September 2024, indicating that the state’s debt rose by approximately N7 billion between October and December 2024”.

